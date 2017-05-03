Witnesses: Arrests made after protesters partially block road

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department cleared a line of protesters that was partially blocking a busy roadway Thursday night.

According to witnesses, at least two people were arrested.

A small group of peaceful protesters gathered on the corner of Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard, which is near BRPD Headquarters, around 9 p.m. About 15 people stood on the corner holding signs as cars passed by honking their horns. One man helped organize protests in the same spot last July.

"They made us wait this long and they're still saying, 'Well, we didn't release that decision," said Rashard Rusk. "So, we're going to be out here until they release that decision."

Things remained peaceful until around 11:30 p.m. Cellphone video shows at least two people being led away in handcuffs after a line of protesters fanned out across the southbound lanes of Airline and blocked traffic. It is not yet known if the people detained were charged.

There is a lot of anger from the family of Alton Sterling and community activists after word leaked Tuesday afternoon that federal investigators would not file civil rights charges against the officers involved in Sterling's shooting death.

