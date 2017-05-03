Arrests made after protesters partially block road outside BRPD headquarters

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department cleared a line of protesters that was partially blocking a busy roadway Tuesday night.

Three people were arrested, two women from Baton Rouge and one from Houston.

A small group of peaceful protesters gathered on the corner of Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard, which is near BRPD Headquarters, around 9 p.m. About 15 people stood on the corner holding signs as cars passed by honking their horns. One man helped organize protests in the same spot last July.

"They made us wait this long and they're still saying, 'Well, we didn't release that decision," said Rashard Rusk. "So, we're going to be out here until they release that decision."

According to BRPD, around 11:55 p.m., police say three women were standing in the roadway causing "great bodily danger" to themselves and to motorists.

The first officer on scene gave loud verbal commands to leave the roadway, but the three refused and continued to stay in the middle of the street, according to police.

Police say because they refused to leave the middle of the street, police detained and took into custody Deon Fountain, 33, Kiara Jones, 20, both of Baton Rouge, and Krystal Sonia, 45, of Houston.

While escorting the three out of the street, Jones allegedly started trying to pull away from officers and had to be physically removed from the street. According to police, while being removed from the street, Jones spat "a large glob of saliva" in an assisting officer's face.

According to police, during a search police found a concealed revolver on Sonia in a purse she was carrying.

All three women were charged with aggravated obstruction of a highway, resisting an officer, and failure to disperse. Jones had an added charge of battery on a police officer for the spitting incident. Sonia had an added charge of illegal carrying of weapon.

