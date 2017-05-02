VIDEOS: The Federal Decision for the Alton Sterling investigation

Officials announced that federal investigators have declined to charge two Baton Rouge police officers with civil rights violations in relation to the shooting death of Alton Sterling.

U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Corey Amundsen addressed the media on Wednesday at 1 p.m. about the decision. It was held at the federal courthouse in Baton Rouge.

Sterling, 37, was shot and killed by a BRPD officer on July 5, 2016 after two officers were called to a convenience store to investigate a report of a man threatening another man with a gun. One of several videos of the shooting appears to show one officer remove a gun from Sterling’s pocket immediately after the shooting.

