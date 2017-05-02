VIDEOS: The Federal Decision

The federal announcement from the Department of Justice on the Alton Sterling case will be a fairly simple one. They will be answering only one question: whether the Baton Rouge police officers involved will or will not face any federal criminal charges.

Sterling, 37, was shot and killed by a BRPD officer last July after two officers were called to a convenience store to investigate a report of a man threatening another man with a gun. One of several videos of the shooting appears to show one officer remove a gun from Sterling’s pocket immediately after the shooting.

If the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) finds there is not sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers violated Sterling’s civil rights, they will announce what is called a “declination of charges,” meaning they are declining to pursue charges. On the other hand, if they have found such evidence, they will announce that the officers have been indicted on federal criminal civil rights charges. An indictment announcement would require that the evidence has already been put before a federal grand jury.

