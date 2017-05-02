Ford awards $20k in scholarships to Southern University

Ford Motor Company teamed up with the Tom Joyner Foundation to award Southern University with $20,000 in scholarships to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Southern was selected at the 2017 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage, a fundraiser for HBCUs sponsored by Ford, who invests $18 million annually in education initiatives.

Ford also sponsors the HBCU Community Challenge with the Tom Joyner Foundation, which raises scholarship money for students attending HBCUs. The challenge has given out nearly half a million dollars in scholarships and community grants to students and team to implement community projects.

"Alumni of HBCUs are among the most loyal you will find anywhere. Their enthusiasm bears witness to the power of education. The response to the on-board voting grows each year. We are pleased to advance the educations of students attending Southern University," said Pamela Alexander, director of community development for Ford.

With more than 136 years in higher education, Southern's Baton Rouge campus is the center of the Southern University and A&M College System, the nation's only historically black university system. More than 12,000 students in 34 undergraduate and 22 graduate programs attend Louisiana's five campuses.

