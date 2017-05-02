Baton Rouge ranked 54th most expensive city in country for rent prices, according to new report

Baton Rouge has been ranked the 54th most expensive city in the country for rent prices in April, according to Zumper's National Rent Index.

According to the May 2017 report, which analyzes data for April, in Baton Rouge, the price for a one bedroom fell 5.5 percent to $860, while two bedroom units rose in price 4.2 percent to $990. The median rent increased by 0.5 percent nationwide to $1,169, while the price for a two bedroom nationwide increased 1 percent to $1,390.

The top five most expensive markets in the nation are as follows:

San Francisco: $3,370 for one bedroom; $4,500 for two bedroom

New York: $2,910 for one bedroom; $3,450 for two bedroom

San Jose: $2,260 for one bedroom; $2,850 for two bedroom

Boston: $2,200 for one bedroom; $2,600 for two bedroom

Los Angeles: $2,090 for one bedroom; $2,980 for two bedroom

The top five cheapest markets in the country are:

Toledo: $480 for one bedroom; $580 for two bedroom

Fort Wayne: $490 for one bedroom; $580 for two bedroom

Detroit: $530 for one bedroom; $620 for two bedroom

Akron: $530 for one bedroom; $660 for two bedroom

Wichita: $550 for one bedroom; $650 for two bedroom

The Zumper National Rent Report examines data from more than 1 million active apartment listings across the country. Data is analyzed on a monthly basis to calculate median rent prices for the top 100 metro areas in the nation, providing a comprehensive state of the market. The report is based on all data available for the prior month.

To read the full report, click here.

