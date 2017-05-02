Baton Rouge ranked 54th most expensive city in country for rent prices, according to new report

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
A sheriff’s deputy is facing several surgeries after getting sucker punched by a suspect Tuesday morning, according to court documents. The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison reported Joey Hanchett, 35, of Zachary, is facing battery and resisting charges in the incident.More >>
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department cleared a line of protesters that was partially blocking a busy roadway Thursday night. According to witnesses, at least two people were arrested.More >>
Videos related to the federal Department of Justice decision on the Alton Sterling case.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
A pair of police officers are in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
