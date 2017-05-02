New, free public charter school in BR now taking applications for 9th grade

Collegiate Baton Rouge is an open enrollment, free public charter school, and it's opening in August of 2017.

The school is now taking applications for 9th grade students.

The students of Collegiate Academies (CA) typically enter at a 6th grade reading level. The school provides free specialized services to about 50 percent of its students. Ninety-eight percent of their seniors are accepted into college, while 85 percent are first generation college students.

The school also provides free transportation to all students, as well as a Chromebook laptop for every student. Students' first uniform is also free.

Some highlights of the school's program include:

Support for students with disabilities - The school has comprehensive, specialized programs for all types of learners.

- The school has comprehensive, specialized programs for all types of learners. CARe Initiative: Restorative Practices - This is the school's alternative discipline program, which uses restorative practices to develop conflict resolution, self-advocacy, and relationship building skills

- This is the school's alternative discipline program, which uses restorative practices to develop conflict resolution, self-advocacy, and relationship building skills CA Next College Completion Program - The school supports students all the way through college graduation using customized data systems and one-on-one adviser services

Kelsey Lambrecht, a former teacher and leader at CA's Sci Academy, will be the head of the school. Beginning with 9th grade in the fall of 2017, Collegiate Baton Rouge will add a grade each year and will be serving 9th through 12th graders by 2020.

Visit collegiatebr.org for more information.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.