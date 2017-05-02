Planned Parenthood supporters rally at capitol

More than two dozen people came together on the front steps of the Capitol Tuesday morning to support an organization that's always been surrounded

by controversy: Planned Parenthood.

Participants at the rally say they wanted to bring awareness to the services Planned Parenthood offers, such as birth control, sexual education, and abortions. They're concerned about the organization's funding because the Department of Health and Hospitals saw big cuts following last session's budget crisis. They also expressed their concern about Senate Bill 111, which would require minors to get parental consent before getting an abortion.

"It's important for all of us to come here today to say enough is enough,” said supporter, Michelle Erenberg. "This organization is doing really, really incredible things, for women, for men, for young people in our state, and we will not stand by and let them attack them time after time again."

SB 111, sponsored by Senator Beth Mizell, was read by the Senate floor on April 10 and is being referred to the Committee on Health and Welfare.

The bill would also require that a minor seeking an abortion get court-ordered counseling if it’s suspected that they are a victim of sexual assault.

