Former Marksville deputy marshal Norris Greenhouse Jr.'s trial date moved to October

The trial date for Norris Greenhouse Jr. has been moved from the initially scheduled June 12 date to Oct. 2, 2017. Motions will now be heard on June 12 instead.

Greenhouse Jr. is the other Marksville City Marshall accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Mardis, 6, and severely injuring his father Chris Few in Nov. 2015.

Derrick Stafford was the other Marksville Marshall. His trial was earlier this year and was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

RELATED STORIES: Trial for Derrick Stafford

Stafford was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.