WANTED: Man accused of punching victim unconscious in gas station parking lot

The Baton Rouge Police Department needs help identifying the person accused of knocking someone unconscious in a gas station parking lot.

Officials say the incident happened on April 14 in the parking lot of a gas station located at 9988 Florida Blvd. It happened at roughly 2:30 p.m.

It is believed that the 37-year-old victim and the suspect were having a conversation before the altercation. Detectives say the suspect punched the victim in the head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe head trauma.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5”8”-5’10”, 220-240 lbs. He was last seen driving a maroon vehicle, possibly a Monte Carlo, with tinted windows and chrome rims.

If you know anything regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.