FEMA extends deadline to apply for public assistance jobs

FEMA has extended the deadline for people to apply for public assistance jobs.

Officials said those interested in a position for public assistance site inspector specialist have until May 6 to apply. There are 100 positions available.

FEMA is looking for construction managers, building inspectors and disaster recovery specialists.

Click here to apply by email - Note: Use 2401 - Public Assistance Site Inspector Specialist - PA in the subject line

Click here for more information

