Report: Nearly 1 in 3 La. students with learning disabilities drop out of school

A new report shows 31 percent of Louisiana students with learning disabilities drop out of high school.

The "State of Learning Disabilities" report was released by the National Center for Learning Disabilities.

Officials stated more than 24,000 students in Louisiana receive special education services for learning disabilities, with 66 percent of those spending most of the school day in general education classrooms, even though a nationwide survey showed many of those general educators said they don’t have the training or resources to meet the needs of the students with learning disabilities.

"Children with learning and attention issues are as smart as their peers and with the right support can achieve at high levels, but a lack of early or effective interventions leads too many kids on a downward spiral," Mimi Corcoran, president and CEO of NCLD, said in a written release. "The data in this report should be a call to action, so that individuals with learning and attention issues receive the instruction and support they need to succeed in school and in life."

Officials said the findings in the report are part of a collection of research projects about the 1 in 5 children in the US with learning and attention issues, like dyslexia and ADHD.

The State of Learning Disabilities: Understanding the 1 in 5

The State of LD: State Snapshots

