Barricades surround New Orleans monument following night of protests

Barricades have been placed around a New Orleans monument that is scheduled to be removed. However, officials have not released a day or time when the monument is expected to be removed.

The barricades were set out in reaction to a protest Monday night. People gathered at the Jefferson Davis monument, which is located at the corner of Canal Street and Jefferson Davis Parkway.

At least half a dozen police officers spent the night on the corner of Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street, securing the Jefferson Davis statue.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department report that five people were arrested during the demonstration. They include:

Norman Hilred, 43, for disturbing the peace

George Johnson, 42, for crossing police cordon

Dan Bingler, 33, for possession of marijuana and public intoxication

Theresa Wilden, 35, for disturbing the peace

Columbia Bullion, 32, for disturbing the peace

At the same time as the Monday night protests, the Robert E Lee monument was defaced, according to our sister station WVUE.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vandals deface Beauregard monument

The Jefferson Davis monument is one of four monuments scheduled for removal.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.