FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice, Dry

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, light southerly winds; warmer - a high of 87°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool - a low of 62°

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds - 50% rain/storms during the day; a high of 80°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-Quiet, dry weather again Tuesday - the month of May is off to a superb start; enjoy sunny skies, southerly winds (so, a bit higher humidity), and a warmer afternoon

-High pressure will remain over SE LA/SW MS Tuesday and overnight - so, no umbrellas needed even Wednesday morning (not quite yet ...)

-However, a strong low pressure system will move into our part of the world Wednesday, as we transition into a wet/possibly stormy pattern late in the day Wednesday, lasting through the early hours Thursday

-The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire viewing area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday into predawn Thursday



~Strong, damaging wind gusts are possible, an isolated tornado not out of the question (case in point, Sunday morning); conditions may be favorable for a band of strong/severe storms to sweep through mainly during the overnight hours …

-We're expecting the rain/storms to move out of our areas prior to the early commute; and MUCH cooler air coming in behind this system; in fact, later in the day Thursday, our high will struggle to reach the lower 70°s

-Looking forward to a VERY nice first weekend of May - for a change, both Saturday AND Sunday will provide great weather for all outdoor activities!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR MAY 3:

High Tide: 4:13 p.m. +1.1

Low Tide: 2:26 a.m. +0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 2 … 90° (2011); 41° (1909)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 2 … 83°; 62°

SUNRISE: 6:20 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:44 p.m.

