OUR TURN: Rapist Out on Bond

Somewhere in Baton Rouge, there’s a young girl who is the victim of a terrible rape. And to compound the trauma that she and her family have been through, Judge Trudy White has released on bond the man who was convicted of raping her.

That’s right, 49-year-old Earl Coleman was found guilty of three counts of aggravated rape for raping an eight-year-old girl back in 2012. He’s due to be sentenced next month by Judge White to a mandatory life prison term because of the gravity of this crime. For a crime this heinous, the normal course of action would be to keep Coleman in jail while he is awaiting the formality of his sentencing.

Coleman asked to be let out of jail so he could be with his sick mother while he is waiting to be sentenced, and Judge White agreed. In this matter, our concern is for the victim of this attack, her family and the families of other young girls who live nearby.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore called Judge White’s decision disheartening.

We’ll call it what it is - revolting.



