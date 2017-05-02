Teen driver dies after hitting cow

A south Louisiana teen girl is dead after hitting a cow Monday night, according to officials.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Adrian Johnson, 16, of Washington.

Troopers reported the crash happened on LA 363 in St. Landry Parish near the Evangeline Parish line around 9 p.m.

Sgt. Jared Sandifer with LSP said the investigation at this point shows Johnson was driving south in a 2006 Kia Spectra when she hit the animal. He added the car then crossed the highway, went into a ditch and hit a culvert.

According to investigators, Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

They added impairment is not suspected, but as with all deadly crashes, a sample of Johnson’s blood was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

