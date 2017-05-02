Oil and natural gas industry advocates host 2017 Industry Day at State Capitol

Supporters of the oil and natural gas industry are expected to gather at the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday to meet with lawmakers for Industry Day.

Hosted by Grow Louisiana Coalition (GLAC), Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) and the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (LOGA), Industry Day will provide attendees with the rare opportunity to speak with professionals in the field as well as state and federal lawmakers about impacting the oil and natural gas in Louisiana.

Attendees are meeting at the State Capitol to tell state leaders they want to keep their jobs, and how the state needs to be a positive, productive business climate for companies to continue investing in Louisiana.

The event takes place at the A.Z. Young Park in the Louisiana State Capitol grounds from 12-1:30 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.