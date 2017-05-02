Police arrest suspected gunman in Baker murder, 7th person charged

The seventh person, who is the suspected gunman, wanted in connection with a murder in Baker is behind bars Tuesday morning, according to officials.

According to reports from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Dominique Guidry, also known as "Black," 27, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Monday evening.

The Baker Police Department said Guidry was sought in the shooting death of Curtis Labode, 26. It happened Saturday night on Yvonne Drive. Investigators said Labode was shot in the neck and taken to Lane Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Reports indicate Labode and Guidry had been best friends, but they had been fighting lately due to disputes between their two girlfriends.

Court documents state Guidry is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon.

Six others also face charges in the deadly shooting.

Jail records show Erika Joseph is charged with second-degree murder. Her bond is set at $125,000. It is believed Joseph was driving the car that Guidry was reportedly seen in leaving the scene of the shooting.

Officials reported Destiny Simmons, 20; Tymberlyn King, 25; Bryan Njoku, 26; and Deja Joseph, 25; (no photo available) are all charged with principal to second-degree murder. Bond for each is set at $100,000. According to court documents, Deja Joseph was allegedly in the car with Erika Joseph and Guidry. The documents state the other suspects followed the trio in a separate car.

Authorities added Darren Hasbert, 22, is charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. His bond is also set at $100,000. He is accused of harboring Erika Joseph at his home.

