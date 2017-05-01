Study: Lack of childcare costs businesses millions in lost productivity

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 2More >>
FEMA has extended the deadline for people to apply for public assistance jobs. Officials said those interested in a position for public assistance site inspector specialist have until May 6 to apply.More >>
A new report shows 31 percent of Louisiana students with learning disabilities drop out of high school. The "State of Learning Disabilities" report was released by the National Center for Learning Disabilities.More >>
Somewhere in Baton Rouge, there’s a young girl who is the victim of a terrible rape. And to compound the trauma that she and her family have been through, Judge Trudy White has released on bond the man who was convicted of raping her.More >>
Barricades have been placed around a New Orleans monument that is scheduled to be removed.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
A public proposal went awry.More >>
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.More >>
