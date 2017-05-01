Man 'arrests himself' by walking up to deputy trying to sell stolen laptop

Over the weekend, a man walked up to a deputy in full uniform and attempted to sell him a stolen laptop, reports the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials believe the man, identified as Shawn Landry, 24, of Hammond, was involved in recent vehicle burglaries in the North Morrison Blvd. area in Hammond.

On April 30, during the early morning hours, a TPSO deputy stopped at the Murphy gas station in Ponchatoula to get gas. While Deputy Michael D'Amato was getting gas, Landry reportedly approached him and asked if he would like to buy a laptop. Deputy D'Amato became extremely suspicious of Landry and detained him after he gave conflicting statements about the ownership of the laptop.

Deputy D'Amato then reportedly discovered the vehicle Landry was driving and the laptop had recently been reported stolen from a home just feet from Landry's home. The deputy also discovered numerous credit cards, state issued IDs, and a semi-automatic handgun inside the stolen vehicle.

TPSO detectives came to the scene and began processing the vehicle. As a result, additional evidence was reportedly obtained that linked Landry to numerous vehicle burglaries in the North Morrison Blvd. area.

Landry is charged with six counts of burglary, automobile theft, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, felony possession of stolen property, and inciting a felony.

Landry was also recently arrested on April 21 on several drug charges.

