RELATED STORIES: Big Money Block Boyz

A year-long, multi-agency investigation resulted in the indictment of 28 people who allegedly participated in organized criminal activity. The indictment covers activity from 2007-2014, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, burglary, and narcotics trafficking.

In 2016, many of the cases were delayed due to a lack of funds on the part of the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Defender’s Office.

The following stories are related to the cases and are in order of newest to oldest.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.