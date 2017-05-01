Two tax measures to support EBR School System pass

The leader of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has a message for all those that helped pass a pair of tax renewals for the school system.

“Sixty-eight percent is a dramatic statement, so I just really want to thank all of the people of Baton Rouge for supporting the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, our kids, and our teachers, and all of our employees," said Superintendent Warren Drake.

These two taxes will continue for ten years and will go towards supporting employees’ salaries, along with the overall operation of the system's schools.

