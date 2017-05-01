Officials say evidence does not implicate husband in cold case stabbing death of his wife

The Louisiana State Crime Lab has tested all of the evidence from the crime scene of the stabbing death of Denise Porter, which happened back on March 14, 1985.

None of the evidence, which was submitted by that Baton Rouge Police Department, implicates Porter's husband, Joel Porter, a well-known Baton Rouge attorney. Testing by LSP has identified the DNA profile of an unknown male on the clothing of Denise Porter.

"The public embarrassment, the accusations, the false accusations, the ridicule, the loss of dignity and respect, my character being ruined. It's been a long time coming," said Porter Monday night in an interview with WAFB.

Joel Porter has been excluded as the source of the DNA and is not under investigation for the crime. The case remains open pending effort to identify the DNA of the unknown male.

"I want them to look at everybody who was involved with my wife at that point in time. I want their alibis, their alibis have never to this day been confirmed," said Porter.

Porter was arrested back in 2014 for reportedly violating a protective order in place again former client, Ashley Smith.

