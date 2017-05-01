EF-0 tornado in Zachary confirmed by NWS

Officials with the National Weather Service confirm that an EF-0 tornado touched down Sunday in Zachary.

Located in East Baton Rouge Parish, the city experienced minor damage as a result of the tornado. The NWS says the path length of the tornado was just 300 yards, and it was about 50 yards wide. It had estimated winds of 70 miles per hour.

The NWS also reports a simple, framed carport was destroyed as a result. The tornado touched down at 7:55 a.m. on Sunday, April 30.

