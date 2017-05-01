Load limit for trucks on LA 1 rescinded; work complete

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Monday that the load limit for the southbound lanes of the LA 1 Intracoastal Waterway Bridge has been rescinded.

The limit was lowered in both directions back in March due to deficiencies found during an inspection. The repairs were completed Monday, May 1.

The weight limit of 15-25 tons is in effect for the northbound lanes and is expected to be lifted in mid-June. Weight enforcement officers with Louisiana State Police will continue to support the efforts of DOTD and enforce the posted weigh limit for the northbound lanes.

"I'm proud of the quick response and hard work by all who were able to get the southbound lanes repaired before the estimated completion date of mid-June. Safety is our number one priority. These types of emergency repairs will become more frequent if we fail to proactively invest in our transportation infrastructure system. This is an example of the impact infrastructure has on the economy, businesses, and the traveling public," said DOTD secretary, Shawn Wilson.

The bridge is safe for vehicles weighing less than the posted limit.

The LA 1 Intracoastal Waterway Bridge was built in 1960 and has an average daily traffic count of 48,000. Replacement of the bridge is currently scheduled for 2020 pending available funding of around $120 million.

