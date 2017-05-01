Two arrested for allegedly reporting fake home invasion

Two people were arrested for allegedly reporting a fake home invasion, reports the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to TPSO officials, a 19-year-old woman, Hannah Charbonnet, and her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend, Alex Fisher, created a story of a home invasion where she presently lives with her current boyfriend and child's father. Charbonnet reportedly claimed to be tied up and held at gunpoint by an unknown attacker. Charbonnet claimed her boyfriend came home to find her zip-tied to the baby's crib while the baby was left unattended.

On April 26, around 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to the home on Hwy. 42 in Independence regarding the alleged home invasion. The current boyfriend reportedly told deputies his girlfriend was held at gunpoint by an unknown white male before he zip-tied her to their daughter's crib while he burglarized the home.

During the investigation, Charbonnet reportedly told officials the attacker unknowingly came in her home and told her to follow his instructions and that if she did, she and her child would not be hurt. Charbonnet claimed the man then forced her and her daughter into the child's room, where he zip-tied her to the baby's crib. According to the report, Charbonnet went on to say the attacker took her cell phone from her pocket and then left the room. She claimed before the man left the home, he burglarized it, taking several items, including firearms. Charbonnet said she remained zip-tied to the crib for several hours until the child's father came home.

As the investigation progressed, detectives discovered inconsistencies with Charbonnet's story. These inconsistencies were related to physical evidence, statements, and documented texts between Charbonnet and her ex-boyfriend, Fisher. These inconsistencies led detectives to believe the reported home invasion was a scam.

Around 10 a.m. on April 27, detectives asked Charbonnet to a follow-up interview, during which she reportedly admitted to fabricating and staging the home invasion with Fisher's assistance. Charbonnet reportedly said the plan was concocted and initiated by Fisher in the hopes that Charbonnet's current boyfriend would let her move out of the house. Charbonnet also said Fisher zip-tied her to the crib with her permission and removed property belonging to her current boyfriend from the home in an effort to support the fake home invasion.

Through the entire planning and staging of the fake home invasion, and the hours Charbonnet remained tied up, her daughter was present and left unattended, officials say. By Charbonnet's own admission, the toddler was freely roaming around the house unsupervised. As a result, detectives charged Charbonnet with filing a false police report, child desertion, theft of a firearm, and felony theft.

Later that same day, detectives discovered Fisher traveling near Sister's Rd. in a gold SUV. Detectives conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and took Fisher into custody. He is charged that same as Charbonnet.

Detectives say they have since been able to locate the stolen items and return them to the home.

"Knowlingly giving false information to law enforcement concerning the alleged commission of a crime is a complete waste of time and valuable resources. We will investigate such instances with zero tolerance," said Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.