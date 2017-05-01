Deputies arrest man suspected of breaking into vehicles in Biltmore Subdivision

A man accused of breaking into unlocked vehicles over the past few months was arrested twice in a three-day span.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Cole Allen, 18, of Greenwell Springs, faces several burglary and other charges.

Deputies said Allen is suspected of vehicle burglaries in the Biltmore Subdivision as far back as February. They added many items were taken, including a gun and credit card.

According to a probable cause report, Allen allegedly used a fake $100 bill to pay for food at a fast food restaurant. The report stated Allen told investigators he got the counterfeit money from the glove box of a vehicle.

EBRSO reported Allen was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on April 27 on the following charges:

Monetary instrument abuse

Burglary of an automobile over $200 (6 counts)

Theft of a firearm

Theft over $200 from automobile

Theft over $200 from all other

Theft under $50 from all others

Documents show he was released from jail the next day after posting $95,000 bond.

Authorities reported Allen was arrested on another vehicle burglary charge the day after being released. They added he got out of jail that same day after posting an $11,000 bond.

