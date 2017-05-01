FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine - light NW winds; lower humidity, nice; a high of 81°

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool; pleasant - a low of 55°

TUESDAY: Sunny skies - light southerly winds; a bit warmer - a high of 87°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-A lovely start to the month of May - no complaints about Monday’s weather (especially after Sunday’s storms!) - a large area of high pressure will be our dominating factor over the course of the next 36 - 48 hours …

-However, another storm system is expected to (once again) impact SE LA/SW MS during the afternoon/evening Wednesday - extending into the predawn hours Thursday

-There continues to be a window for possibly strong to severe storms late afternoon Wednesday, as conditions become more unsettled

-The main weather challenges will be isolated tornadoes and strong, damaging winds … in addition this time around, there is a higher possibility of locally heavy rainfall

-Widespread rainfall totals are currently forecast to be in the range of 2" - 3" with some neighborhoods receiving locally higher amounts; this could lead to a flash flooding potential

-Into the early hours of Thursday, as the cold front sweeps deeper into the region, a line of thunderstorms could develop in advance of the front; along with a continued threat of damaging winds

-However, once this storm system passes out of our viewing area, the weather will become markedly improved … and for the first time in several weeks, we’re looking at a stretch of VERY nice weather starting Friday and lasting through the entire weekend!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: NE winds, 10 - 15 knots (changing to the East, 5 - 10 knots); Seas, 3 - 4 feet … light chop

Inland Lakes: NW winds, 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR MAY 2:

High Tide: 3:27 p.m. +1.3

Low tide: 1:31 a.m. 0.0

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 1 … 91° (1990); 40° (1908)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 1 … 83°; 61°

SUNRISE: 6:21 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:43 p.m.

