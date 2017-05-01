Organizers postpone Conscious Capitalism® Business Bootcamp

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), Baton Rouge North Economic Development District (BRNEDD), and the Conscious Venture Lab, is re-scheduling an intense day-long workshop for entrepreneurial teams of three to five individuals to learn the tenets of operating a business at the intersection of profit and purpose.

The Conscious Capitalism® BootCamp/Powered by Conscious Venture Lab was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ardendale Campus at the Baton Rouge Community College.

A new date has not been set.

Capitalizing on the lessons learned by the team at the Conscious Venture Lab - a nationally renowned program for conscious entrepreneurs - about growing high-performance, mission-driven businesses, attendees will take a deep dive into the tenets of Conscious Capitalism®.

The teams will be given new tools to take their companies to deeper impact and higher profitability. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to win $10,000 at the “Pitch North Baton Rouge” pitch competition following the boot camp sessions.

“Talent, drive, desire and innovation are equally distributed across our society and across our city,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “Opportunity, on the other hand, is not. By bringing the Conscious Venture Lab and the Boot Camp to North Baton Rouge, we are bringing new opportunities for training and investment to entrepreneurs who will help transform the area.”

The partner organizations of BRAC, BRAF, BRNEDD, and many others, collaborated to bring to Baton Rouge a nationally successful business program to focus on business opportunity, investment, wealth creation and growth in North Baton Rouge.

Companies interested in attending the Boot Camp and participating in the “Pitch North Baton Rouge” competition may fill out the application here.

Community members interested in attending the pitch competition may visit https://bootcampbatonrouge.splashthat.com to register.

