NCAA Baseball Polls: LSU moves up after Bama sweep

After going 3-1 last week, including a sweep of Alabama, the Tigers have moved up in three of the four major baseball polls.
Week of April 24:
Tulane: L, 9-6
Alabama: Game 1: W, 8-2
Alabama: Game 2: W, 7-4
Alabama: Game 3: W, 4-3
May 1 NCAA Baseball Polls:
Baseball America: LSU No. 15 (Last Week: 15)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Auburn, Texas Tech
SEC Schools: Auburn (4), Kentucky (6), Mississippi State (9), Florida (11), LSU (15), Texas A&M (16) Arkansas (18)
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 12 (Last Week: 13)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Kentucky, Auburn
SEC Schools: Kentucky (4), Auburn (5), Florida (7), Mississippi State (11), LSU (12), Texas A&M (15), Arkansas (18)
Perfect Game: LSU No. 12 (Last Week: 15)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida
SEC Schools: Florida (5), Kentucky (6), Auburn (8), LSU (12), Mississippi State (14), Arkansas (16), Texas A&M (19)
Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 11 (Last Week: 14)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Auburn
SEC Schools: Auburn (5), Kentucky (6), Mississippi State (7), Florida (10), LSU (11), Missouri (16), Arkansas (17), Vanderbilt (24), South Carolina (25)
Next up for the Tigers:
Friday - Sunday: South Carolina at The Box
