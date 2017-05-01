NCAA Baseball Polls: LSU moves up after Bama sweep

After going 3-1 last week, including a sweep of Alabama, the Tigers have moved up in three of the four major baseball polls.

Week of April 24:

Tulane: L, 9-6

Alabama: Game 1: W, 8-2

Alabama: Game 2: W, 7-4

Alabama: Game 3: W, 4-3

May 1 NCAA Baseball Polls:

Baseball America: LSU No. 15 (Last Week: 15)

Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Auburn, Texas Tech

SEC Schools: Auburn (4), Kentucky (6), Mississippi State (9), Florida (11), LSU (15), Texas A&M (16) Arkansas (18)

D1 Baseball: LSU No. 12 (Last Week: 13)

Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Kentucky, Auburn

SEC Schools: Kentucky (4), Auburn (5), Florida (7), Mississippi State (11), LSU (12), Texas A&M (15), Arkansas (18)

Perfect Game: LSU No. 12 (Last Week: 15)

Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida

SEC Schools: Florida (5), Kentucky (6), Auburn (8), LSU (12), Mississippi State (14), Arkansas (16), Texas A&M (19)

Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 11 (Last Week: 14)

Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Auburn

SEC Schools: Auburn (5), Kentucky (6), Mississippi State (7), Florida (10), LSU (11), Missouri (16), Arkansas (17), Vanderbilt (24), South Carolina (25)

Next up for the Tigers:

Friday - Sunday: South Carolina at The Box

LSU's 2017 Schedule and Results

