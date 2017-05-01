Denham Springs resident Brinda Degraff hasn’t seen clearly in about a decade. The petite woman with blonde hair suffers from severe cataracts. The first cataracts formed from trauma, the result of an abusive ex-husband. A few years ago, she said her remaining good eye turned cloudy too turning her world into a kaleidoscope of blurry shapes and colors.

“Can't make out faces. Nothing like that," said Degraff.

At just 49 years old, she’s young to have such a severe case. Many surgeons would not take her on because her cataracts are so dense. The denser the cataract, the more difficult and longer the surgery to remove it becomes. Surgeons will tell you the longer they must operate on an eye, the less likely an optimal outcome.

Degraff’s case, according to Dr. Blake Williamson, was about as difficult as it gets.

“It's what you call a white cataract so it's matured so much that we can't even see past the cataract to judge the overall health of the back of the eye,” Williamson.

However, an advanced laser is changing the game for cataract surgeons. The Catalyst femtosecond laser fires into the eye and breaks up the cataract in just 30 seconds, making even the hardest cases easy and routine to fix in surgery. With help from the laser, a cataract can be removed and sight restored in around 15 minutes.

Go inside the operating room to see how the laser works, and see the results on Second Sight, a special report airing Monday night on 9 News at 10.

