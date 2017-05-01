Woman killed in crash on Airline Hwy. identified

One woman died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on Airline Hwy. Monday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the crash, which happened in the 6200 block of Airline Hwy. near St. Katherine Ave. Deborah Cobb, 52, of Denham Springs was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened Monday, May 1 shortly before 9:30 a.m. and involved a 2012 Nissan Versa and a 2012 Chevy Avalanche.

Officials say the Nissan, being driven by Cobb, was traveling southbound on Airline in the inside lane when for unknown reasons, she crossed the median and hit the Avalanche, which was being driven by a 52-year-old man.

The man was transported to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

