Police investigating fatal crash on Airline Hwy.

One person died during a two-vehicle crash on Airline Hwy.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the crash, which happened on Airline Hwy. near St. Katherine Ave.

The crash happened Monday shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating. They say one vehicle was traveling South on Airline Hwy. when the vehicle crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit a vehicle that was traveling north.

The investigating is ongoing. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

