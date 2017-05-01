Police search for suspect wanted in Baker murder, 6 others arrested

Police say a suspected murderer is on the loose, while six others are locked up in connection with the same crime.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Curtis Labode, 26.

The Baker Police Department reported Dominique Guidry, 27, is currently on the run.

According to court documents, Guidry and Erika Joseph, 26, shot and killed a man Saturday night on Yvonne Drive.

Police said five others were also involved by either being at the scene or being an accessory after the fact.

Destiny Simmons, 20; Tymberlyn King, 25; Bryan Njoku, 26; and Deja Joseph, 25; (no photo available) are all charged with principal to first-degree murder.

Darren Hasbert, 22, is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

If you know Guidry’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

