Storms knock down trees, utility poles in Zachary

Storms on 4/40/17 caused damage in the Zachary area. (Source: WAFB)

There were some reports of wind damage in the Zachary area following storms Sunday morning.

The storm snapped tress and toppled utility poles.

It also blew a small trailer onto its side.

Fortunately, there weren't any reports of injuries in the area.

At this point, the damage is believed to be caused by high winds, not a tornado.

