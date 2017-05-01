Storms knock down trees, utility poles in Zachary - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Storms knock down trees, utility poles in Zachary

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) -

There were some reports of wind damage in the Zachary area following storms Sunday morning.

The storm snapped tress and toppled utility poles.

It also blew a small trailer onto its side.

Fortunately, there weren't any reports of injuries in the area.

At this point, the damage is believed to be caused by high winds, not a tornado.

