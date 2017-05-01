Police: Woman shot to death at apartment complex after argument

A woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex late Sunday night, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Brandi Ayers, 24.

Detectives said Courtland Owens, 26, turned himself in to authorities in connection with the shooting.

Police said it happened at Hooper Pointe Apartments on Hooper Road around 11 p.m. They added Ayers lived at the complex.

According to police, it is believed Ayers and Owens were arguing in the apartment when the shooting happened.

Witnesses said the victim was shot in the head.

Owens was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

