Mayor Weston Broome confident there won't be violence after Sterling decision

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is confident that the city will stay peaceful - even with a contentious and historic decision looming.

Mayor Broome told an audience at the Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church that she's heard rumors a decision by the Department of Justice on the Alton Sterling shooting is imminent.

“I believe that the citizens of this community want Baton Rouge to be a safe place for everyone to live and continue to live and so, I am not anticipating anything but peaceful protests no matter what side the decision comes down on,” Broome told reporters after the event.

A Baton Rouge police officer shot and killed Alton Sterling in July after two officers were called to a convenience store to investigate a report of a man threatening another man with a gun.

RELATED: Alton Sterling shooting: A comprehensive timeline of events

The shooting sparked weeks of protests, some leading to arrests and conflicts with police.

The DOJ will decide whether or not the two officers involved in the shooting will face federal criminal charges.

Weston Broome says she's in constant talks with the Governor's office and law enforcement about how to handle the community's reaction.

"I believe that we have a good infrastructure and foundation in place no matter what the decision is,” Broome said.

Parishioners say they have some concern about how people will react to the decision, but they say they're looking to their faith for comfort.

"She just confirmed really what all the churches need to do in our community, is to go out and share the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Charlie Jarrell Jr., a thirty-year member of the church.

"Before the decision comes out, I believe that the church should rise,” said Minister of Music Chris Plant Jr. “And prepare our people for whatever the situation is. Prepare our community for whatever the decision is."

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.