BR woman arrested after allegedly firing shots at ex-boyfriend's vehicle

A Baton Rouge woman is behind bars after she confronted her ex-boyfriend and fired gunshots at his vehicle as he tried to drive away.

According to police reports, Denise Coleman, 25, drove to a house in the 5400 block of Summer Dr., where her ex-boyfriend and another person were standing outside on Friday around 5:15 p.m.

Coleman parked her vehicle in the road, blocking the driveway, according to the arrest report. She got out of her vehicle and confronted her ex-boyfriend, who told the second person to get in his truck so they could leave. The two drove through the front yard and watched Coleman go to the rear of her vehicle and grab a rifle, according to the report.

Coleman fired the rifle, striking the driver's side rear window of her ex-boyfriend's truck.

Neither victim sustained any injuries.

Coleman was arrested Saturday on counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

