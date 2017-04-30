1 dead, 2 injured in fatal Lafayette shooting

Lafayette police confirm one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in downtown Lafayette.

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting amidst a crowd in the 400 block of Jefferson St. on Sunday, April 30, just after midnight.

The shooting occurred after Festival International activities had concluded for the evening and investigators say it appears to have stemmed from an isolated incident between individuals in the area.

The two other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

A spokesman with the festival released a statement via Facebook saying they plan to take a moment of silence on Sunday at the closing ceremonies of the festival.

For 31 years, the Festival International family has celebrated our francophone heritage in Acadiana in a safe, family friendly environment. However, we are upset and saddened by the events that took place in downtown Lafayette early Sunday morning. A shooting occurred after Festival International activities had concluded for the evening and appears to have stemmed from an isolated incident between individuals. Our thoughts are with the families, friends of the victims, and the community. We know how our community responds to tragedy. We have overcome before and will overcome now. We plan to take a moment of silence at the closing ceremonies tonight. All residents and visitors alike are encouraged to join us at 5:00 pm at Scène LUS Internationale to observe this memorial.

Detectives with LPD are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the individuals involved is asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.