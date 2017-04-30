Woman faces 5 counts of attempted murder after shooting leaves 2 injured

A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police responded to a shots fired call just after 2 p.m. on Florida Blvd. near the Circle K by Central Thrwy.

Taishianna Francois, 21, was arrested after allegedly firing gunshots into a car of five people. Two of the passengers were hit, a 17-year-old male in his torso, and a second female victim in her pinkie finger.

According to the arrest report, Francois says the victims first showed up to her house with three other men and they wanted to fight her.

She said to avoid the fight she got in her car and left, but they followed her. She attempted to lose them by making a u-turn, and when she did, the report states she fired at the vehicle to try and scare them.

After leaving the scene, Francois found out she had actually struck one of the passengers, and returned to turn herself in.

Francois was booked Sunday evening and is being charged with five counts of attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

