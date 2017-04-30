Election Results: Louisiana votes on new state senator, propositions

Residents in several Louisiana parishes voted on Saturday for Spring elections including filling the District 2 Senate seat.

Voters chose between the 13 candidates vying to fill the Louisiana Senate District 2 seat once held by Sen. Troy Brown. He resigned on Feb. 16, 2017 amid requests for his expulsion following allegations of abuse.

Out of the thirteen candidates on the ballot battling for the District 2 seat, Democrats Warren Harang III and Edward Price are headed for a runoff. Haran III led with 27 percent of the vote with Price coming in with 22 percent of the vote.

Of the remaining 11 candidates, only one other, Democrat Elton Aubert, was able to secure more than 10 percent of the vote.

Voters also decided on two tax renewals for schools in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The first is a 7.14 mill tax will help fund salaries and benefits for the nearly 6,000 school employees.. The tax renewal passed with 68 percent of the voters saying ‘yes.’

Meanwhile, the second tax renewal is a 4.98 mill renewal that will go towards general aid for the parish’s school system. This renewal also passed with 67 percent of voters saying ‘yes.’

In French Settlement in Livingston Parish, voters selected their new Chief of Police. Former long-time police chief Harry Brignac is back in office after taking in 52 percent of the vote over Waylon Stafford. Brignac won by a margin of 14 votes.

This election victory comes after Brignac cancelled his bid for re-election last year following allegations of ethics violations. Because Brignac was the only candidate in that race, interim chief William “Bill” Bliss was appointed as chief until this election.

Until this election, Brignac has went unopposed four times since he first took office in 1984.

The run-off election for the District 2 seat is scheduled to happen on May 27.

