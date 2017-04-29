100 Black of Baton Rouge issue statement on impending federal findings on Alton Sterling case

The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge has issued a statement on the impending federal findings in the probe of the police shooting of Alton Sterling.

The statement reads as follows:

As the leadership and citizens of Baton Rouge prepare for the impending U.S. Justice Department findings on the Alton Sterling case, the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton want to share publicly our position on this matter with our neighbors, friends and supporters. First, the 100 is absolutely in support of justice for all citizens. To that end, we believe that everyone deserves to feel and be safe in their homes and communities. This is true under ordinary situations as well as during periods of crisis. Please build safety precautions into your responses and actions. Secondly, the 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge have spent 25 years in the community working to provide opportunities to help our children succeed in life. Our motto is ?what they see is what they will be. Our longest running campaign has focused on stopping the violence. We believe that we owe it to our children to work collectively to keep them safe: safe in school, daycare centers, and in neighborhoods. As we come to the end of the school year, we implore you to join us to do all we can to help our children to remain safe and emotionally stable, so that they can close the school year strong. Please, please let’s work for the children.

One Hundred Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, is a non-profit organization through which African-American males step forward and assume roles of community leadership, responsibility, and guidance. Michael Victorian currently serves as the president and chairman of the board. For more information on the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, visit their website.

