$1 sub returns at Jimmy John's on May 2 for Customer Appreciation Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Fast food isn't always the cheapest option for a meal, but on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., it certainly will be.  

“$1 Sub Day is a fun event for Jimmy John’s owners across the country to say thanks to our loyal customers and fans! If you haven’t tried JJ’s yet, come in and check out what Jimmy Fresh™ is all about,” said founder Jimmy John Liautaud. 

That's right. For one day only you can get a sandwich for just $1. 

Some exceptions to apply, of course, and sales tax also applies.  

The offer is only good for #1-#6 sandwich styles, plus the JJBLT. According to the company, the #4 – Turkey Tom is the most popular. 

But keep in mind, you can only get one $1 sub.  

Most importantly, you have to pick up your order. Last year hundreds of people lined up in downtown Baton Rouge to get in on the one-day-only offer. 

The participating locations in the WAFB viewing area include:  

BATON ROUGE:

  • 10711 Coursey Blvd. - (225) 292-7348 
  • 1082 W Lee Dr. Suite A - (225) 763-2222 
  • 3043 Perkins Rd - (225) 382-3914 
  • 4555 Essen Lane  - (225) 757-8090 
  • 8190 Jefferson Hwy. - (225) 924-3461 
  • 9655 Perkins Rd., Ste. F - (225) 367-1290 

GONZALES: 

  • 114 S. Airline Hwy Ste. A - (225) 644-5712 

HAMMOND:

  • 1712 SW Railroad Ave  (985) 419-2820 

PRAIRIEVILLE: 

  • 17097 Airline Highway - (225) 744-6606 

CLICK HERE to find additional participating locations. 

