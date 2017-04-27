Shrimp Viala

Air date: April 27, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Yields: 6 Servings
Comment:
This unique shrimp presentation was created at Lafitte's Landing Restaurant for use during the height of shrimp season. The dish was named in honor of J.P. Viala, builder of Viala Plantation, the original home of the restaurant.
Ingredients:
36 (21–25 count) head-on shrimp, peeled and deveined
¼ cup olive oil
4 cloves garlic, sliced
¼ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup sliced mushrooms
¼ cup diced red bell peppers
¼ cup diced yellow bell peppers
¼ cup diced green bell peppers
½ cup diced Creole tomatoes
2½ tbsps flour
1 ounce dry white wine
2½ cups shellfish or chicken stock
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
Method:
In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic, green onions and mushrooms 2 minutes or until wilted. Stir in bell peppers and tomatoes. Cook 1 minute. Stir-fry shrimp into vegetables 2 minutes or until pink and curled. Sprinkle in flour and blend well to create a white roux. Flour will absorb most liquids in pan and act as a thickening agent. Deglaze with wine. Whisk in 2 cups stock. Add lemon juice and parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Cook 2–3 minutes or until sauce is thickened and shrimp are done, but not overcooked. Additional stock may be added if sauce becomes too thick. This dish may be served with garlic croutons in au gratin dish.