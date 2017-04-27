Shrimp Viala

In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic, green onions and mushrooms 2 minutes or until wilted. Stir in bell peppers and tomatoes. Cook 1 minute. Stir-fry shrimp into vegetables 2 minutes or until pink and curled. Sprinkle in flour and blend well to create a white roux. Flour will absorb most liquids in pan and act as a thickening agent. Deglaze with wine. Whisk in 2 cups stock. Add lemon juice and parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Cook 2–3 minutes or until sauce is thickened and shrimp are done, but not overcooked. Additional stock may be added if sauce becomes too thick. This dish may be served with garlic croutons in au gratin dish.