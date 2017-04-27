Smashed Twice-Cooked Potatoes With Leeks and Garlic

Fill a large pot halfway with salted water and bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer and place potatoes into water and cook until tender, 15–20 minutes. Transfer potatoes to a half sheet pan or plate and let cool. Press with your hand to flatten until skins split and a little flesh is exposed, dust with paprika. Note: A few may fall apart. Heat half of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season potatoes to taste and place half of them in the skillet. Cook, tossing occasionally, until potatoes start to brown, 8–10 minutes. Add half of the leek and garlic. Cook and toss until potatoes are brown and crisp and leeks are golden and soft, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with remaining oil, potatoes, leeks and garlic. Add lemon zest and juice to potatoes and toss well. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Serve hot.