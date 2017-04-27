CANCELED: Free career fair to be held in Baton Rouge June 7

Fire investigators need your help to find out who intentionally set a fire that destroyed a Baton Rouge duplex.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Fire investigators have ruled arson as the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a Baton Rouge woman.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 30.More >>
The conservative advocacy group, Americans for Prosperity, is protesting the Louisiana Legislature's proposed gas tax increase by hosting what members are calling "Axe the Tax."More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Hinds County D.A. Robert Shuler Smith just entered the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...More >>
