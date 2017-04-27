CANCELED: Free career fair to be held in Baton Rouge June 7

UPDATE: An email released on Tuesday, May 30 states that this event has been canceled. It did not provide any information regarding why or whether it will be rescheduled.

National Career Fairs is hosting a free hiring event for all job seekers in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, June 7.

Employers from many different fields, including customer service, sales, accounting, administrative, banking and finance, insurance, restaurant, and retail, will be in attendance.

The event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, located at 4728 Constitution Ave. in Baton Rouge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will be able to meet employers face-to-face, will have interview opportunities, apply for jobs on-site, and even get hired at the event.

For more information, call 877-561-5627 or email contact@ncfairs.com. Visit nationalcareerfairs.com for more information.

