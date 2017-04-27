YMCA to hold 10th annual swimsuit drive

The YMCA of the Capital Area is hosting its 10th annual swimsuit drive from May 1 to 31.

Donations of new or gently used swimsuits will be taken at all YMCA of the Capital Area locations. All swimsuits donated will be given to both children and adults in need.

The following locations will be accepting donations:

A.C. Lewis YMCA - 350 S Foster Dr.

Americana YMCA - 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary

Baranco Clark YMCA - 1735 Thomas Delpit Dr.

C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA - 15550 Old Hammond Hwy.

Charles W. Lamar Jr. YMCA - 521 Third St.

Dow Westside YMCA - 3688 Sugar Plantation Pkwy., Addis

ExxonMobil YMCA - 7717 Howell Blvd.

Paula G. Manship YMCA - 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr.

Southside YMCA - 8482 Perkins Rd.

Many programs are available at the Y to teach children how to swim. The Y wants to ensure no child misses out on swimming because they don't own or cannot afford a swimsuit. For more information about the drive, contact Kristen Hogan at khogan@ymcabr.org or call 225-923-0653.

