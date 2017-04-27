Parish Utilities of Ascension announces water system chlorine burn

Information provided by Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, LA - Parish Utilities of Ascension, serving public water systems in West Ascension, will be conducting a free chlorine burn of its water distribution system beginning Monday, May 8, 2017 and will last 30 days. It will affect the water system in the City of Donaldsonville, and the rural water systems served by ACUD #1.

Free chlorine burns are routine maintenance and are designed to maintain clean water and minimize the potential for the occurrence of harmful bacteria in the water system. There are no indications of bacteriological contamination in the Parish water distribution system at this time.

During this free chlorine burn, the water disinfection process will be changed from chloramines to free chlorine which is a stronger and faster-acting disinfectant. Customers may notice open fire hydrants throughout the parish during this period to allow flushing of the system, which helps to remove sediment from the pipes and distribute the change in disinfectant. At the end of the free burn, the standard chemicals used for disinfections will be reintroduced to the system and be returned to normal operating conditions.

