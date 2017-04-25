Baton Rouge Tigers Australian rules football kicks off 2017 season

The Baton Rouge Tigers Australian rules football team kicked off the 2017 USAFL season by splitting a pair of games at the Ruggles Cup in Houston, Texas on Saturday.

The Tigers fell in their season debut to the Houston Lonestars by a score of 12.7.79 to 2.2.14.

But the Tigers were able to respond in their second match up of the day against the Tulsa Buffaloes, winning by a score of 7.7.49 to 3.5.23.

The Ruggles Cup is an annual competition held between the Baton Rouge and Houston clubs in honor of former Lonestar Craig Ruggles, who tragically passed away back in 2013, less than a month after helping his team win a USAFL Division 3 national title.

The Tigers (1-1) will play their home opener against Tampa Bay ARFC on May 6 at Clark Park on Thomas Road.

