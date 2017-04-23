5 arrested after brawl, shooting over $20 drug dispute

Five men have been arrested after a shooting occurred resulting from a brawl over a $20 drug dispute.

On April 21, detectives with the Baker Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of the 1700 block of Landry Dr. in Baker. Detectives were later told the suspects in the shooting fled the area in a silver Dodge Charger and were believed to be fleeing to Rileyville in Clinton.

According to police, upon arrival detectives found out the reason for the shooting was over a dispute between a minor and Jordan Bradford, 19, of Baker, over a $20 failed drug purchase.

The minor gave $20 to Bradford to purchase marijuana, but Bradford never gave it to him nor returned his money, telling the minor to count it as a loss.

Authorities say over the course of several weeks, Bradford and the minor exchanged threats through voice calls, text messages, and social media. On the night of the April 21, the two mutually agreed to meet up to physically fight.

According to police, when Bradford arrived at the Landry Dr. location, the minor was accompanied by his brother, Tyler Elliott, 19, of Baker, Elliot’s cousin Chrishawn Wilson, 19, of Jackson, and Dajaron Perry, 19, of Baker.

Upon the group’s arrival, a large fight broke out between Bradford and the group.

After the brawl, Elliott went to his silver Charger and pulled out a 22 semi-auto assault type rifle and began firing rounds as Bradford and 7 other victims in the front yard.

Elliot then got back in the Charger and begin fleeing the scene. As he fled, Wilson, while sitting in the driver’s side back seat, shot 5 to 6 rounds from a .380 semi-auto handgun at the Bradford and the 7 others in the front yard.

As the investigation moved forward, Baker detectives made contact with deputies of East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Office for assistance, who responded to the Rileyville area of Clinton locating the Charger.

EFSO deputies located, arrested, and transported Elliott, Wilson, Keller, and Perry, were located the guns used in the drive-by shooting inside the Charger.

They also located the minor in questioning at his grandmother’s home in Ethel, where they group had dropped him off after the shooting before returning to Rileyville. All of the suspects were then transported to Baker PD for further investigation.

According to police, during a search a Elliot’s silver Charger, detectives found a 22 cal. Spent casing in the dashboard defroster vent as well as a red box with 77 rounds of Winchester 22 caliber Long Rifle ammunition in the center console.

Detectives also found a pint jar with almost 22 grams of high grade marijuana as well as a digital scale and a smoking gas mask in the trunk.

All five suspects were then processed and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Bradford was charged with criminal mischief, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Elliot was charged with attempted 1st degree murder (8 counts), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled drug substance, illegal discharge of a weapon, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts).

Wilson was charged with attempted 1st degree murder (8 counts), illegal discharge of a weapon, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Keller was charged with principle to attempted 1st degree murder, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Perry was charged with criminal mischief, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

